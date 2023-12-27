Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A class six student from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh left home on the day of Christmas by dropping a letter after her father forbade her to play football.

A written note left by the girl read, 'I am leaving home, Abbu.' She further added, "You will not let me fulfill my dream, so I am going to fulfill my dream. Please forgive me. After 25 years, I will return home after making a name for myself."

A case has been registered at the Quarsi area police station on her father's complaint. Following this, in-charge of the police station, Subhash Babu Katheria, said that the girl had left home in anger.

According to the sources, the absconding girl left home with clothes and football shoes. However, she is being searched with the help of CCTV cameras and surveillance.

Meanwhile, the girl's father is a doctor by profession, who has been teaching at Aligarh Muslim University. According to the police, her family members insisted her to stop playing football and continue study.