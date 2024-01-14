'I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service': Rajnath Singh on Armed Veterans' Day
Published: 30 minutes ago
'I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service': Rajnath Singh on Armed Veterans' Day
Published: 30 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh: Addressing the 8th Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations at Air Force Station Kanpur, union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Today is Veteran's Day. Even today when I am present among you all, I feel the gratitude that the citizens of this country have towards their soldiers. Every citizen of this country, no matter which region he/she belongs to has a special affection towards our soldiers. Therefore, today on the occasion of Veteran's Day, on behalf of a grateful nation, I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service to the country."
The event is being celebrated at 10 locations across the country such as Srinagar, Pathankot, Delhi, Kanpur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Secunderabad and Kochi.
However, the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day has been celebrated on 14th January every year since 1953 as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led the forces to victory in the 1947 war, formally post a glorious career.
Read more