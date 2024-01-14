Uttar Pradesh: Addressing the 8th Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations at Air Force Station Kanpur, union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Today is Veteran's Day. Even today when I am present among you all, I feel the gratitude that the citizens of this country have towards their soldiers. Every citizen of this country, no matter which region he/she belongs to has a special affection towards our soldiers. Therefore, today on the occasion of Veteran's Day, on behalf of a grateful nation, I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service to the country."