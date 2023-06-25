Agra: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress for latters' allegation of BJP strangling democracy and questioned as to how it could form governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had there been no democracy in India.

Singh accused Congress of plotting to oust PM Narendra Modi and misleading people by saying democracy does not exist in India. "Congress is saying that there is no democracy in the country. But, this is not true. Had their statement been true then how could Congress form governments in the four states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? If their statement was true then no party other than BJP could have formed governments there," he said.

Singh reached Agra on a one-day visit today. The BJP leaders welcomed him at Agra Kheria Airport. After which, he left for Kagarol of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Here, he addressed a public meeting as part of BJP's outreach programme to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said on this day in 1975 Emergency was imposition, which was the greatest blow to democracy. "Congress had killed democracy on that day itself. This dark chapter will always be remembered. At the age of 23, I had been in jail for 16 months," he said.

Deliberating on the achievements of the Modi government in nine years, Singh said India has become self-reliant in defence equipment and the government has managed to ensure that the borders are safe. He said that earlier the world did not take India seriously but now the situation has changed and the world listens to what India is saying.

He said that the BJP government has worked for the wellbeing of all including the poor and the maginalised section of the society. The PM had made India economically strong, he said. In the year 2014, the country was ranked 11th in the parameter of economic growth and now it is in the fifth position, he added.