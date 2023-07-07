Ghazipur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday attached the house of Afshan Ansari, wife of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a criminal case registered against her in Ghazipur district, officials said. Sources said that a team of Ghazipur police reached the residence of Afshan in Syedbad area of Sadar Kotwali area and pasted a notice of attachment on the house.

An official said that the house was attached on the directions of the court under Section 82 CrPC. Superintendent of Police Ghazipur Omveer Singh said that Afshan Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, is an accused in police station Kotwali under case number 96/23 registered against her under sections 406, 420, 386, 506.

She is absconding in the said criminal cases, the SP said. Police has also conducted searches at many to nab Afshan but to no avail. Due to non-appearance in the court, the court issued a notice under Section 82 CrPC to attach her property. Sources said that if Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari does not surrender in the court or before the police in the coming days, further action will be taken as per law.

Meanwhile, on Thursday itself, the property of Mukhtar Ansari aide Umesh Rai alias Gora Rai was also attached in Kapurpur locality of Sadar Kotwali. The property was attached by a team led by CO City Gaurav Kumar and Tehsildar Lalji Vishwakarma. The attached property Rs 60 lakh is registered in the name of Umesh Rai alias Gora Rai and his mother.

It can be recalled that Mukhtar Ansari was in early June sentenced to life imprisonment in the 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case by the MP-MLA Court.