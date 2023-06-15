Kushinagar Uttar Pradesh Six members of a family including a mother and her five children were charred to death after fire broke out at their house in Uttar Pradesh s Kushinagar district last night police said The incident took place in Urdha village when the deceased were sleeping inside their house Police have initiated an investigation but the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained According to the police deceased have been identified as 38yearold Sangeeta and her five minor children including oneyear old Babu twoyear old Geeta threeyearold Rita nineyearold Laxmina and 10yearold Ankit After having dinner Sangeeta along with her children had gone to sleep inside the house but due to intense heat her husband slept outside Suddenly the house caught fire and the woman and her children got trapped inside The fire brigade was informed immediately The firemen managed to extinguish the fire but the six family members had already died Their charred bodies were taken out from the house by firemen Both the Kushinagar district magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and the superintendent of police Dhawal Jaiswal arrived at the spot last night They sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case in this connection Also an inquiry has been ordered into the cause of fire police added Information about the cause of fire or how it broke out are being probed police addedAlso read Elderly woman tourist from Uttarakhand charred to death as blaze guts hotel at Pahalgam in south KashmirAfter the incident district administration has announced that the next of kin of the deceased will be handed over a compensation amounting to Rs four lakh eachAlso read Infant among 32 people hospitalised after fire in residential building in Mumbai s Dharavi