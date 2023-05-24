Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A ghastly accident occurred in the Ferozabad district here on Wednesday morning due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder in a house. The house caught fire and a 12-year-old girl was burnt alive. Five other family members sustained burns in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital. Household items were also burnt to ashes in the fire. The fire engine that reached the spot was able to control the flames after a lot of effort.

According to the information, the incident happened in the Ramgarh police station area of ​​Firozabad district. This accident happened in the house of Israr, who lives in Momin Nagar in this police station area. Food was being cooked in the house on Wednesday morning. Along with this, bangle work is also done in this house. Meanwhile, somehow the gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage.

Due to this, there was chaos in the whole locality. The fire engulfed the entire house and the family members were trapped inside the house. On getting information about the incident, police and fire tenders reached the spot. With the help of the local people, the police broke the wall and took out the people trapped in the house and sent them to the district hospital for treatment.

The doctors declared the 12-year-old teenager dead. Khushi used to live in the neighbourhood of Israr. She was burnt alive in the house fire. The police have admitted five other family members to the hospital. The condition of two people in this is serious. The names of those who got burnt include Farah's daughter Israr, Kayanat's daughter Vakil, Falak's daughter Israr, Irshad's son Israr and Umaria's daughter Bhura.

In this regard, SP City Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that there was a fire in Israr's house in Momin Nagar of Ramgarh police station area. With the tireless efforts of the police, all the family members were taken out and sent to the hospital. A girl child has died and legal action will be taken after finding out the reasons for the incident, the SP said.