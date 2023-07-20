HOTELS IN AYODHYA WITNESS ADVANCE BOOKING RUSH AHEAD OF CONSECRATION CEREMONY AT RAM TEMPLE

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which the people of the country, have been waiting for many years, is getting ready for the darshan of devotees soon. While the ground floor construction work is almost complete, preparations are being made for the installation of idols in the temple at Ayodhya by next January. As the deadline for this is approaching, devotees are also making plans in advance to pay obeisance to presiding deities.

Hence, the organisers stated that advance booking has begun for hotels in Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas. Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra recently stated that arrangements are being made to instal the idols in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the third week of January 2024. In particular, it seems that the consecration ceremony will be conducted on January 22.

After this is done, devotees are allowed to visit the temple. Many dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, will attend the event. Due to this, advance bookings are already being made for the hotels and resorts there. In that backdrop, lakhs of devotees will be present to witness the historical event, which will last for about 10 to 12 days. The officials of Ayodhya conducted a review with the managers of local hotels.

While there are around 150 hotels in Faizabad, there are 10 luxury, 25 budget and 115 economy hotels in Ayodhya. In addition to these, 35 non-recognised guest houses, 50 Dharamshalas and 50 paying guest houses, the officials estimate that there will be a total of 10,000 rooms in the district. Keeping in view the lakhs of devotees' arrival in Ayodhya, the owners of the hotels have been advised to provide good hospitality to them and asked to take precautions while accommodating the devotees in their hotels.