Jhansi: In an alleged incident of honor killing, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly killed by her parents for having an affair in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Police have arrested her parents in this connection.

The girl was allegedly strangulated to death and then her body was hanged. The girl's parents tried to portray the murder as a suicide case. Later, the post mortem report revealed that the death was caused due to strangulation. Finally, 10 days after the incident, police registered a case against her parents and arrested them.

The girl, a student of class 9, had befriended a boy from the village a year back. Soon their friendship turned into love and they started talking over phone regularly. When the girl's family came to know about the affair, they reached the boy's house and raised objections at their relationship.

But, the boy's family did not pay any heed to them and instead, chased them away. After which, the girl's parents imposed several restrictions upon her and disallowed her from going out of the house alone. Things were going fine till the two started meeting each other.

According to the police, on May 24, the girl's family came to know that she had gone to meet the boy. When she returned, the enraged family members beat her up and strangulated her with a rope. Then, to portray the murder as a suicide, her body was hanged from the ceiling of the kitchen.

The accused parents informed the police and claimed that their daughter had committed suicide by hanging herself. Police sent the body for post mortem but, the actual incident could not be revealed at that time.

The post mortem report confirmed it to be a murder. The report revealed that there were wounds all over the body along with injury marks on the neck. It was confirmed that the girl had died due to strangulation with a rope. Three serious injury marks were found on the girl's body, police said.

Following which, the parents were grilled and finally, the girl's father broke down and accepted the crime. A murder case was registered against the girl's parents at Uldan police station on the basis of the complaint of inspector Nagesh Singh, police said.