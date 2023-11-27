HOLY DIPS LIGHTING OF EARTHEN LAMPS MARK DEV DIWALI CELEBRATIONS AT KASHI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Varanasi, the city revered for its multitude of festivals, is abuzz with the celebration of Dev Diwali on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious Kartik Purnima. Since the early hours, a huge crowd of devotees has converged at Ganga Ghats, transforming the riverbanks into bustling centres of spiritual reverence. Devotees took holy baths at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat, Kedar Ghat and Rajghat, followed by meditation and offerings to Brahmins and the underprivileged.

Devotees from across the world are drawn to the hallowed Kashi Vishwanath temple by its captivating charm. Thousands of devotees from far and wide have been waiting all night for a chance to see Baba. Today, millions of devotees have taken holy dips in the Ganges while unending queues persist at the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Not confined to the epicentre, major temples such as Kaal Bhairav Temple, Sankat Mochan Temple and Durgakund also flooded with devotees enriching the spiritual fabric of this hallowed city. The atmosphere remains steeped in piety and devotion as devotees, have cleansed themselves in the Ganges and continued their sacred journey by offering prayers, performing worship and lighting lamps in the Parikshit temples.

According to belief, Kartik Purnima holds historical significance harking back to ancient times. It is said that during the Pradosh period on Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva assumed the form of Ardhanarishwar and vanquished the dreaded demon, Tripurasura. This victorious feat led Lord Vishnu to confer upon Lord Shankar the name 'Tripurari,' an epithet of reverence for Mahadev. Legend has it that in celebration of this event, the banks of the Ganges in Kashi were illuminated with lamps.

In the spiritual tapestry of Kashi, this festival also symbolises the divine descent of Gods to commemorate Diwali. As per belief, immersing oneself in the sacred waters of the Ganges on this day is believed to absolve one from sins, hence, witnessing an overwhelming surge of faith and devotion in the city dedicated to Mahadev.