Bareilly (UP): A 26-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by bike-borne assailants a few steps away from a police station here, the police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night near Prem Nagar police station here when Ajay Valmiki was headed to his friend's house on a motorbike with another man.

Three persons riding a motorbike stopped them and opened fire, the police said. The assailants fired eight rounds, leaving Valmiki seriously injured while the other man riding with him managed to escape, they added. The police reached the spot and caught one of the accused, while the other two fled the spot, the police said.

Valmiki was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they added. Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the trio killed Valmiki over personal enmity. The deceased, a resident of the Jatavpura area here, was a history-sheeter and several cases were registered against him, Bhati said. A probe is on and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused. (PTI)