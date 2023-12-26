HISTORY SHEETER HIS SON OPEN FIRE AT POLICE IN KANNAUJ CONSTABLE SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES IN HOSPITAL

Kannauj: A constable suffered major injuries and died on Monday after being attacked by a history-sheeter in the Kannauj district. The criminal Ashok Yadav alias Munna and his son opened fire at the constable from the Vishnugan police station, who had gone to the miscreant's house to paste an attachment notice.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that the constable identified as Sachin Rath sustained a bullet injury in the incident. He was immediately shifted to Kanpur's Regency Hospital for treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. Munna and his son, too, were shot in the firing and sent to Tirva Medical College in Kannauj for treatment. As per police records, Munna was a rowdy sheeter with 20 plus cases and a non-bailable warrant registered against him.

The SP stated that police received a tip-off on Monday about Kumar staying at his residence following which a joint police team from the Vishungarh and Chhibramau police stations surrounded his house.

The police squad was ambushed by Kumar, his spouse, and their son as soon as they arrived at the location in Dharni Dheerpur Nagariya village, the SP said.

He said that Kumar and his son had been found in possession of two pistols, which they were using to shoot the police. A double-barrel gun was also discovered inside the home during a search, according to the police.