Pratapgarh (UP): Police here on Wednesday arrested a history sheeter following an encounter in this district, an official said. As many as 28 cases of heinous crimes were registered against the accused, Sonu alias Shiv Sahai, in various districts, including Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A country-made pistol and a motorcycle were seized from Sahai after his arrest from Udaipur police station area, they said, adding that two of his associates escaped. Station House Officer (SHO) Niket Bharadwaj had along with the other policemen signalled some motorcycle-borne suspects to stop, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. The senior officer said that the criminals, however, opened fire at the police team which retaliated and Sahai was nabbed.