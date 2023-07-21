Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, representing Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, spoke on the request for scientific survey for the Gyanvapi mosque except on the sealed area in the premises there and said that said that today’s decision on this will be a turning point for them.

Further elaborating, he said, “The decision that is supposed to be pronounced today is on the ASI survey that we had demanded, except on the sealed area in the premises. The sealed area's matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the SC said that ASI survey should not be done in the area until the decision is pronounced on the same. Both parties had argued their sides and the Muslim side had raised its objection. Today’s decision will be a turning point for us.”

A Varanasi court will today pronounce its order today on the petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The court completed arguments on a petition on last Friday (July 14). The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex, according to an ANI report.