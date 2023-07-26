Ayodhya: Communal tensions gripped Gulab Bari Miadan area of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after a Hindu youth claimed to have found animal bones in a paneer patties sold by a man from another community, officials said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the local Hindu youth Abhinav Tiwari had gone with his friend to eat paneer patties at Star Bakery located at Gulab Bari Maidan in Kotwali area.

Abhinav said that a bone came out from the paneer patties while they were eating the patties. He complained about this to the shopkeeper of another community which led to a heated argument between the two over the matter. The Hindu youthy later lodged a complaint against the shopkeeper in the local police station.

Also read: Ayodhya Muslim college refutes allegations of expelling two Hindu students on communal lines

Police has registered the case and started investigation into the matter. The matter escalated further after local Shiv Sena activists rushed to the spot to lodge a protest over the alleged presence of the animal bones from the patties. Shiv Sena's Eastern Uttar Pradesh chief Santosh Dubey condemned the incident and demanded action against the shopkeeper.

He said that the Hindu community has been “greatly hurt by such an incident in the holy month of Sawan”. CO City Shailendra Singh said that on receiving the complaint, both the parties were brought to the police station and a case has been registered against the owner and employee of Star Bakery on the complaint of Abhinav Tiwari.

Tiwari has alleged that the shopkeeper sells non-veg food products in the bakery. Pertinently, the Hindu month of Sawan which falls in the Georgian calendar month of July-August is held sacred by the Hindus who observe fasting in the month.