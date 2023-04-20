HINDU MAHASABHA SPOKESPERSON SHISHIR CHATURVEDI TERMS ATIQ AHMED MURDER ACCUSED AS HEROES

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh The Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi said that the three shooters who killed gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed are not villains rather they are heroes He has compared the three accused to Lord Ram Shri Krishna and Bhagat Singh He further said that he can fight the case for free for the trio Speaking to ETV Bharat the Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson said The shooters rendered justice to the people of Prayagraj Lord Ram killed Ravana Shri Krishna killed Kansh in the same way all three shooters killed Atiq Ahmed Meanwhile the Special Investigation Team SIT has been interrogating the three shooters identified as Sunny Singh Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun MauryaAlso read SIT recreates crime scene in AtiqAshraf murder caseOn April 15 Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup All three attackers were apprehended at the spot They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned A CJM court in Uttar Pradesh s Prayagraj on Wednesday remanded gangster Atiq Ahmed s killers in fourday police custodyAlso read AtiqAshraf killing Shooters took reporting training from trio arrested in BandaMeanwhile the UP police conducted raids in search of Shaista Parveen wife of Atiq Ahmed Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal a key witness in the BSP leader s murder in February this year Also read Atiq s letter in sealed envelope being sent to CJI Uttar Pradesh CM says his lawyer