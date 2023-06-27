Fatehpur: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur have razed the house of a Muslim man after a Hindu girl, who was allegedly lured by him into a relationship died after being “raped” by him in an alleged case of 'love jihad', officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sikandar, a resident of Jwalaganj of Sadar Kotwali area.

Naib Tehsildar Vikas Pandey confirmed that the house of the accused has been partially razed by a bulldozer. The house will be razed entirely in coming days, he said. Sikandar has been accused of having lured a Hindu girl into relationship and sexually assaulting her on last Friday leading to her death. It can be recalled that the girl was found in an injured condition in a marriage hall in Bindki police station area of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh last Friday.

The victim was admitted to Fatehpur district hospital in a critical condition for treatment from where the doctors referred her to Kanpur Hallett Hospital. However, the girl died at the hospital on Monday during treatment. A police official said that in the subsequent, investigation, police arrested accused Sikandar on the basis of the girl's phone call details.

Police said that Sikandar who runs a travel agency in Jwalaganj, befriended the girl by posing as Sonu. Sikandar sexually assaulted her last Friday leading to her death, police said. Following the girl's death, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested and demanded strict legal action against the accused.

The girl was cremated at her village on Tuesday.