Mathura: Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea regarding the demand for scientific survey of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

Mathura houes a prominent mosque -- the Shahi Idgah -- located next to a temple. It is believed to be the site of the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The mosque is at the centre of a legal battle for years with Hindu groups claiming that the Idgah was built on land where Lord Krishna was born.

The long-standing dispute was considered a settled matter following an October 1968 court-decreed agreement between the Trust that manages it and the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh.

The issue was revived in the wake of the Ayodhya agitation.Hindu groups demand nullifying this agreement and handing over the entire temple-Idgah complex in Mathura

Earlier, Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court in July to demand for scientific survey of the Shahi Idgah of Mathura.

The petition was rejected by the Allahabad High Court. Thereafter, the trust challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. There is a dispute going on regarding the ownership rights of 13.37 acres of land. Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex has 10.9 acres of land and the remaining land belongs to Shahi Idgah.