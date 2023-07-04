HC DIRECTS JAIL AUTHORITIES TO FILE MEDICAL REPORT OF FORMER GHAZIPUR MP AFZAL ANSARI AFTER HE SEEKS BAIL CITING ILL HEALTH

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed jail authorities to submit a report on former MP Afzal Ansari's health condition after he sought bail on medical grounds. Afzal Ansari and his brother Mukhtar Ansari were in April this year convicted in a 2007 Gangsters Act case and sentenced to four years and 10 years in jail respectively. Afzal Ansari was lodged in the Ghazipur jail.

Earlier, the court had admitted the appeal filed by Afzal Ansari against the judgement of the special MP/MLA court in Ghazipur. Today when the case was taken up, a request was made on behalf of Afzal Ansari to take up the hearing of his bail application. His advocate sought relief, claiming that he was suffering from a heart ailment and was unwell.

Justice Raj Beer Singh directed the Jail Superintendent concerned to file Ansari's medical report and fixed the next hearing on July 12. After the judgement of the special court, Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari was on April 29 this year sentenced to four years in jail in an alleged kidnapping-and-murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh. On May 1, his Lok Sabha membership was also terminated under the Representation of the People Act. Afzal Ansari is serving his sentence in the Ghazipur District Jail. Pertinently, Ansari's brother and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also convicted in the same case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. The Ansari brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on November 29, 2005 along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997. (With agency inputs)