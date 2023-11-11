Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Muskan Agrawal, hailing from Hathras, has etched her name in the annals of Indian coding history by clinching a staggering Rs 60 lakh annual package from the renowned IT giant, LinkedIn. Her journey to this remarkable achievement is rooted in a stellar academic and coding trajectory.

Commencing her educational voyage at St. Francis School in Hathras, Muskan achieved a perfect 10.0 CGPA during her high school examination in 2015-16. Subsequently, she pursued her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, securing her degree in 2023.

Post-graduation, Muskan embarked on an internship as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) at LinkedIn, laying the groundwork for her triumphant ascent in the tech industry. Despite the challenges posed by the lockdown during her college days, Muskan excelled, solidifying her position at LinkedIn.

Muskan's journey, marked by determination and excellence, reached a pivotal moment when she emerged victorious as the 'top woman coder' at TechGig Geek Goddess in 2022. Besting 69,000 women coders, she not only earned a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh but also captured the attention of LinkedIn.

Her commitment to learning was evident in her involvement with various open-source projects at the Girlscript Foundation in 2021. This dedication earned her a coveted spot among the top 40 women selected for LinkedIn's mentorship program, where she received valuable guidance from industry professionals.

The climax of Muskan's journey unfolded in July 2023 when she shattered existing records by securing a job offer of Rs 60 lakhs from LinkedIn. Assuming the role of a Software Development Engineer, she has set a new benchmark for salary packages among institute students.

Notably, Muskan's success is part of a broader trend at IIIT Una, where almost 86 percent of the 2019-23 batch trainees secured placements in 31 different companies. In the preceding year, another trainee from IIIT Una secured an annual package of Rs 47 lakhs, underscoring the institute's commitment to producing high-calibre professionals.