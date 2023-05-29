Hathras: Many members of a family in Hathras's Mursan Kotwali area have been forced to leave their house after being allegedly threatened by local goons. The goons reportedly barged into their house and assaulted them. Despite complaining to the police, no action has been taken against the accused, the family alleged.

In such a situation, the family has also put up a board outside the house saying 'The House is for Sale' and many members already left. Police, however, denied the allegation.

The victim family from village Karil alleged that on Wednesday afternoon when Nagendra was at home, some villagers entered with sticks and pistols. They beat up Nagendra and two men pointed pistols at him. Seeing Nagendra being beaten up, his wife and sister ran to save him. But, they too were allegedly assaulted. Hearing their screams, neighbours reached their house to rescue them.

The family alleged that after the incident they went to Mursan Kotwali police station to lodge a complain, but the police allegedly did not pay any heed to them. Nagendra's mother Premvati said that the assaulters were local goons and were openly carrying pistols. "Many cases are lodged against these goons in Mursan police station. Due to police inaction, these goons are moving around freeing," Premvati said.

She said presently, she was staying in the house alone. "My children have already migrated from the village. Nagendra is living in Mathura with his wife, sister and children. I too was supposed to leave on Sunday morning," she said.

However, some villagers came to the house and stopped her from leaving. Also, the migration board was removed without her consent. CO Sadabad Gopal Singh denied the incident saying the board was installed following some internal family dispute and it has now been removed.