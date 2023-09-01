GYANVAPI SURVEY REPORT TO BE SUBMITTED TOMORROW ASI MAY SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME FROM COURT

Varanasi: The scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of Gyanvapi complex is underway and the report is to be submitted before the court on September 2. Speculations are rife that the ASI may file an application seeking some more time from the court to submit its report.

On August 5, the court of the Varanasi district judge had given four weeks' time to ASI for completing the survey and asked it to submit its report by September 2. The ASI had sought time from the court on the ground that the survey could not be done as there was a stay till August 3.

On July 21, the Varanasi court ordered ASI to conduct a survey and submit its report by August 4. The survey had been started on July 24 and conducted for four and a half hours when the Supreme Court intervened and stalled the process till 5 pm on July 26. Meanwhile, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque moved Allahabad High Court on July 25. Following which, the high court extended the stay.

Finally, on August 3, the high court ordered ASI to proceed with the survey. On the same day, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court against the order of the high court. The apex court, however, refused a stay on the survey.

The ASI team comprising of 38 people conducted the survey in the main dome, the main hall, Vyas ji's basement and the basement and western wall. Experts from IIT Kanpur are helping the ASI team in the survey. The survey started at 8 in the morning today and stopped for sometime in the afternoon for Jumma Namaz before resuming from 2:30 pm.

Hindu side's advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said that ASI is an expert in this field and currently only physical survey has been done through machines. It is probable that ASI can ask for additional time from the court to take the action forward, Yadav said.