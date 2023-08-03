Varanasi: As the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, a case has been filed in a lower court asking for immediate worship of the alleged 'Shivling' the Hindu side claims was found inside the mosque. The case was filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Shikha Yadav on behalf of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh on Wednesday afternoon asking for the worship of the 'Shivling' inside the Gyanvapi.

The case has been filed on behalf of Shailendra Yogiraj Sarkar, a disciple of Jyotish Peethadhishwar Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and national in-charge of Doli Rath Yatra. In his plea, Yogiraj has argued that for the people who follow Sanatan Dharma, there is a ritual to make an earthen Shivling and worship it in the greater part of the month of Shravan.

Also read: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque dismissing Masjid's plea fearing structural damage

“Shivling has actually appeared in Gyanvapi. In such a situation, worship of that natural Shivling is very necessary in this more month of Shravan month. That's why the permission to worship and worship of the Shivling of Adi Visheshwar should be given immediately,” he said in the plea. Dr. SK Dwivedi, advocate of the plaintiff Shailendra Yogiraj, said that it is necessary to get the right to worship in Adhik Maas.

Government advocate Mahendra Pandey has however opposed the suit. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court has accepted the request of the plaintiff for exemption in the time limit for giving notice to the parties. The next date of hearing has been scheduled on Aug. 5. The State of UP has been made parties in the suit.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the ASI to carry out a scientific survey inside the mosque while dismissing the plea from the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid opposing the survey.