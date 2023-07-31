GYANVAPI MOSQUE ROW MUSLIM SIDE MUST FIX THE HISTORICAL WRONG TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE SAYS UTTAR PRADESH CM YOGI ADITYANATH

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque row in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath has said that calling the disputed structure a mosque will cause a dispute while asking the Muslim side to correct the “historical mistake”. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made the comments in an interview with news agency ANI.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the government is trying to resolve the dispute. CM Yogi said that tridents and Jyotirlingas had been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque. “Hindus did not keep it. A historical mistake has been made by the Muslim society, so only the Muslim society should come forward to solve it. If we call it a mosque, there will be a dispute,” he said adding that the government wants a solution to the Gyanvapi dispute.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's statement comes days ahead of the Allahabad High Court's verdict on a plea against the order of the Varanasi District Court asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque which the Hindu side claims had been built upon a temple.

The Allahabad High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the matter on Aug. 3. During the last hearing in the case on July 27, the HC withheld the ASI survey of the mosque. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side emphasized on the necessity of the ASI survey. On the other hand, the mosque committee has said that the allegations over the history of the mosque was “merely a product of imagination and not grounded in reality”.