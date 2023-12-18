Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its sealed scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque before the Varanasi District Court on Monday.

ASI submitted the report before the Varanasi district Judge AK Vishvesha. Following the submission of the report, the Hindu worshippers requested the Court to make the report public and sought directions for the supplying of copies of the report to all parties involved in the case.

On December 11, the Varanasi district court granted one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the court. This comes after ASI asked for one week's time to file the survey report. The court fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

On the previous date, the court had given the ASI 10 days' time on November 30 and ordered it to file the report within the "provided time." The Court had earlier asked it to submit its survey report by November 17. Later, ASI was granted time until November 28 to file its report.

The survey has been held for 100 days, during which the ASI has asked for several extensions. The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report.