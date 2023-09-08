GYANVAPI MOSQUE COMPLEX SURVEY WORK COURT GRANTS ADDITIONAL EIGHT WEEKS TIME TO ASI

Varanasi (UP): A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report. District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The ASI has been conducting a survey of the premises. Several parts of the complex are yet to be surveyed. As the time for survey work was over, an additional time of eight weeks was sought by the ASI. Now, the court has granted permission to the ASI.

On Tuesday, the ASI sought an extension of time for conducting the survey work. On the other, the Muslim side had filed an objection, appealing to the court not to extend the period of the survey. The Muslim side had alleged that the ASI was not only examining the structures but also carrying out digging work without seeking permission from the court. (With agency inputs)