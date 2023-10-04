GYANVAPI MOSQUE BODY FILES SLP IN SC AGAINST ALLAHABAD HC ORDER TRANSFERRING ITS PLEA

Prayagraj (UP): The Gyanvapi mosque management has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's August order transferring to another bench its plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking restoration of a temple at the mosque site in Varanasi. On Wednesday, the high court was informed about the SLP by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, after which it adjourned till October 30 the hearing on the maintainability issue.

In August, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker had ordered the transfer of the matter from a bench of Justice Prakash Padia, which had been hearing the matter since 2021. Chief Justice Diwaker had said the decision to transfer the matter to his court was taken on the administrative side in the "interest of judicial propriety, judicial discipline, and transparency in the listing of cases".