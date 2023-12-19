Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court pronounced the verdict in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi land title dispute cases today and dismissed all five petitions of the Masjid Committee. The HC approved the trial of the 1991 title dispute case. It also pronounced its judgement on a plea by Hindu worshippers seeking the right to worship in the disputed site.

The Muslim side challenged the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court wherein the petitioners sought the restoration of a temple at the site in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. In today's judgment, the Allahabad HC upheld the maintainability of the 1991 suit on the ground that it is not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991.

In their petitions, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) also challenged the court order for undertaking a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Hindu side argued that the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

The civil suit, pending before a Varanasi court, aims to restore an ancient temple at the disputed site which is occupied by the mosque now. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have filed petitions contesting an April 8, 2021, Varanasi court ruling directing a thorough survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

It's against the law to alter a religious building from its original state as per the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

In a lawsuit filed before a Varanasi court, Hindu petitioners sought the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The plea has been contested by the AIMC, which oversees the management of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

A Varanasi court had asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey and report if the mosque was "constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple." On December 18, the ASI delivered its findings on the scientific assessment it had conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

“We submitted the report in a sealed cover in the court today. The court has fixed December 21 as the next date to look into the report,” said advocate Amit Srivastava, from the ASI.

Also Read: