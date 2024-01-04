Gurugram: Model Divya Pahuja, was shot dead on Tuesday night, months after she secured bail following seven years of imprisonment for being allegedly involved in a Gurugram gangster, Sandeep Gadoli's, fake encounter case.

As per the police report, three people were arrested within a few hours, including hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56), a resident of Model Town Hisar; Hemraj (28), a resident of Nepal; and Omprakash (23), a resident of Jalpaiguri's Juranthi village, West Bengal.

It is reported that Abhijeet, on January 2, went to Hotel City Point with the model and wanted to delete his obscene photos from the model's phone. In response, Divya denied sharing the password; following this, he shot and killed the victim.

Subsequently, the miscreant, along with Hemraj and Om Prakash, who worked for c leaning and reception in the hotel, kept the dead body in the BMW car of Abhijeet. After that, Abhijeet called his two other associates and gave them his BMW car to dispose of the deceased's body.

During police interrogation, Abhijeet revealed that Divya Pahuja had some obscene pictures of him. Because of those pictures, Divya used to blackmail Abhijeet for extortion. He also confessed that the late model wanted to extort a huge amount from him this time.

On the complaint of family members, a case has been registered, and the investigation is underway. When the CCTV footage of Hotel City Point was scrutinised, the crime was confirmed.