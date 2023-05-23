GROOM RUNS AWAY FROM WEDDING IN UPS BAREILLY BRIDE CHASES HIM FOR 20 KM

Bareilly: In typical relationships, couples are usually seen eloping in a bid to dodge the parents' resistance and get married. However, an unusual relationship has come to light in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The girl chased her lover for 20 km to get married after the latter allegedly fled from the wedding venue on the pretext of dressing up for the wedding, sources said.

The strange wedding took place on Sunday. It is learnt that the girl living in Baradari police station area was in a relationship with a young man living in Bisauli area of Badayun for two and a half years. It is being said that both of them fell in love while studying in a college and then vowed to marry. When the girl's family members came to know about the affair, they prepared to get them married.

Also read: Crazy lover applies vermilion on bride's forehead amid wedding rituals, held; Groom calls off marriage

Both were scheduled to get married at the temple on Sunday. However, on the wedding day, while the girl was waiting for the groom, who said he wanted to dress up, the latter did not return. After waiting for a long time, when the groom did not return, the bride called him and came to know that he was going to Badaun to pick up his mother.

Seeing the groom running away from the wedding on the pretext of making an excuse, the bride followed the groom along with her family members and got him off the bus at Bhamora, an official said. Ramdas, a resident of Bhamora, said that high drama ensued after the family caught the man from the bus.

After much deliberations between the two sides, the couple finally got married at a local temple in Bhamora itself and left for Bareilly. Rohit Sharma, in-charge of Bhamora police station, said that the police has no information about the matter as nobody approached them with a formal complaint.