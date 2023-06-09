GROOM BREAKS MARRIAGE UNABLE TO ACCEPT BRIDE STEP FATHERS BIZARRE CONDITIONS

Jhansi The conjugal life went for a toss for the newly married couple It happened due to the groom s refusal to accept three bizarre conditions in Uttar Pradesh s Jhansi district During the Vidai farewell ceremony the bride s stepfather put three conditions before the groom The groom refused the proposal This led to the breaking of marriage ties The bride did not accompany the groom and the marriage broke up The matter was brought to the notice of the police The groom and his relatives went to the police station seeking justice in the matter The groom spent a whole day at the police station According to sources the marriage ceremony took place at Baruasagar in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh The marriage of a youth Manvendra was fixed with a girl Jyoti from a nearby village The wedding ceremony took place on June 6 Everything went on as per plan The groom s family was happy with this marriage The members of the baraatis and the bride s family were enjoying the moments to the hilt Marriage rituals went on throughout the night Postwedding a feast was organised On June 7 the preparations were on to give a farewell to the newly married couple Suddenly the bride s father put three conditions before the groom The first condition was that the bride and groom would never establish physical relations The second condition was that her the bride s younger sister would go to her inlaw s house with the bride The third condition was the bride s father would visit his daughter s inlaws place anytime No one will stop him from visiting the place On hearing the three conditions the groom was taken aback He refused to accept the conditions The farewell plan was shelved The bride did not go to her inlaw s house and returned home with her father and sister The groom and his family reached Baruasagar police station and lodged a complaint with the police In the complaint it was stated that Rs 10 lakhs were spent on the marriage ceremony Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs were also offered to the bride After the marriage the bride s father took away the ornaments The SHO of Baruasagar police station Ajmer Singh Bhadoria said The bride did not accompany the groom A complaint has been filed by the groom We are probing the incident