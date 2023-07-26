Bijnor: In a shocking incident reported from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman has been accused of killing her grandson by starving him for several days. The police have arrested the deceased child's father and are questioning him following a complaint by the deceased's maternal uncle. The incident has been reported in Sadar Bazar area of Bijnor under police station Kotwali limits.

The deceased has been identified as 7-year-old Samad. The child's maternal uncle Shahnawaz has lodged a complaint in this regard at the police station. In his complaint, the uncle of the deceased alleged that the child's grandmother Bundia kept his nephew Samad hungry and thirsty for many days at home. He also accused the deceased's grandmother of assaulting the victim.

“The child died due to lack of food,” the maternal uncle of the deceased said in his complaint to the police. Samad's younger brother also alleged that his grandmother often used to beat both of them and kept them hungry and thirsty. He said that his grandmother starved his brother Samad for many days due to which he died.

As soon as the people of the locality came to know about the child's sudden death, a crowd gathered at the house. On notice, police also rushed to the spot to probe the case. It was said that Samad's father Arif works outside the town. His mother used to take care of both the children at home. Jeet Singh of Bijnor police station in-charge said that injury marks have been found on the child's body.

The body has been sent for postmortem while the child's father is being interrogated in custody, he said. The whole matter will be clear only after the post mortem report is available and legal action will be taken accordingly, he added. The accused grandmother has pleaded innocent. She has said that that her grandson died of some illness.