Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A government official has been removed from his position following the circulation of a viral video that captures an alleged case of humiliation inside his office. The video, which has now garnered widespread attention, shows Udit Pawar, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mirganj town in Bareilly, engaged in a deeply distressing interaction with a man who had sought assistance with a cremation ground issue.

The incident unfolded when a man identified as Pappu, accompanied by fellow villagers, approached the SDM's office to address a pressing concern regarding the absence of a cremation ground in Mandanpur village. The grievance stemmed from the fact that both Hindu and Muslim communities reside in the village, yet there was no designated place for performing last rites. According to Pappu, some members of the Muslim community had allegedly laid claim to the land originally intended for the cremation ground, labelling it a cemetery instead. This situation had left the villagers grappling with the difficult task of conducting cremations.

Pappu, the aggrieved villager, recounted the disturbing sequence of events that transpired during his visit to the SDM's office. He claimed to have submitted testimonials attesting to the absence of a cremation ground in their village, hoping for a resolution to their long-standing issue. However, instead of receiving assistance or empathetic guidance, Pappu alleged that SDM Udit Pawar subjected him to humiliating treatment. In his words, Pawar purportedly ordered him to "crouch like a chicken," an act of debasement that left Pappu deeply humiliated.

"I went to his office regarding the cremation ground. I gave him testimonials stating there is no cremation ground in Mandanpur village. SDM sir punished me by asking me to 'crouch like a chicken.' When I asked why he was doing it, he started abusing me. I told him I have come to you for the third time as I have not got justice, and I will keep crouching like this till I get justice. He then said I was only acting. He said there's no mention of a cremation ground in official documents, only a cemetery is registered there, and I won't get any justice," Pappu narrated, highlighting the ordeal he endured at the hands of the SDM.

Also read: Bengal artistes complain of harassment at NABC 2023 in USA

Pappu further alleged that his complaint letter, which outlined the dire need for a cremation ground in Mandanpur village, was summarily dismissed by Pawar, who callously threw it away. The villagers contended that the lack of a cremation ground had forced them into a precarious situation, making the performance of last rites for their deceased loved ones an arduous and emotionally taxing endeavour.

In response to these grave allegations, Udit Pawar offered a counter-narrative in his defence. Pawar asserted that upon returning from court, he encountered a group of five to six villagers inside his office, with one of them already in a crouched position on the floor. “I had merely inquired about the reason for this peculiar posture and had promptly requested others present to assist the man in standing up,” Pawar said. Pawar contended that the incriminating video had been selectively recorded to portray an inaccurate narrative of the incident. He maintained that he had diligently listened to the villagers' complaints and had even instructed the accountant to address their concerns promptly. Pawar categorically denied any punitive action taken against Pappu or any other villager.

However, the District Magistrate of Bareilly, Shivkant Dwivedi, reached a different conclusion after conducting an initial inquiry into the matter. “I came across a video where a man was seen in a humiliating position on the floor of Pawar's office, and an enquiry found the officer was negligent. The SDM was immediately removed from his post and a new officer was appointed there,” Diwedi said.

Also read: Former Jharkhand MLA faces backlash for alleged public humiliation incident