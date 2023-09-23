Gorakhpur: A woman police constable from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has sought permission from the director general of police to undergo a sex change procedure, an official said on Saturday.

The woman constable, a resident of Ayodhya is posted in the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) branch of Gorakhpur. She has moved an application seeking permission to undergo a surgery to change her gender to male. Also, she has consulted doctors in this regard in Delhi.

The woman joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2019. In her letter to the DGP, the woman said that she is more attracted towards the personality of men than women and likes to live as a man. She goes to the office wearing pants and shirt and has kept her hair short. She likes to play cricket.

According to her, she has been suffering from gender dysphoria since her student days. After joining the police service, she realised the need to undergo a gender-change surgery. After seeking consultation from doctors in Delhi, she took the initiative to seek permission from the department.

After getting the woman's application, the DGP Office has written a letter to the Gorakhpur Police instructing to provide necessary counselling to the constable. The DGP Office asked Gorakhpur Police to initiate an effort to understand her state of mind as to why she wants to take such a decision. The officials associated with the department refused to divulge any details but the letter is being discussed by all.

The constable said that she got a call from the DGP office in this regard and she reiterated her request. The Lucknow headquarters has not given any decision yet.

"If I do not receive a positive response then I will surely approach the High Court. Despite being a girl, I could never accept myself this way. Instead of participating in sports enjoyed by girls, I have always liked playing games favoured by boys. The High Court has also given constitutional right to change gender," she said.