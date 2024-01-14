GOLD SILVER MODELS OF RAM LALLA TEMPLE IN HIGH DEMAND DUE TO CONSECRATION

Agra: With a week left for the Ram Mandir consecration, two jeweler brothers from Agra have carved gold and silver models of the temple, Ram darbar and Ram Lalla.

These models are in a huge demand in not only various cities of Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Allahabad and Gorakhpur, but also states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand. These cost between Rs 1500 to 70,000.

Jeweler Rinku Aggarwal said, "While the inauguration of Lord Ram's temple is on, I felt that people too should have an opportunity to keep a model of the temple at their homes and worship it. So we made models of Ram Mandir temple, Ram darbar and Lord Lalla. Also, there are gold rings with engravings of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman".

Aggarwal said several artisans are involved in making these models of which, many are Muslims. "The Ram darbar, temple and idols are of various sizes and will have an everlasting shine," he said.

He said that the golden Ram darbar model costs around Rs 22,000. It is a beautifully carved dazzling model and very eye-catching. "We are also offering a 15 per cent discount for all our items. Most of our buyers are repeat customers. People usually return to buy items from us after making the first purchase," he said.