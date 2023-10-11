GIRL THROWN IN FRONT OF MOVING TRAIN BY EVE TEASERS LOSES BOTH LEGS HAND

Bareilly: A girl was thrown in front of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly by a group of eve-teasers who wanted to get rid of her after she protested against their act.

The seriously injured girl, who is a student, narrowly escaped death but both her legs and one hand had to be amputated. Cops, who rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information about the dastardly act, said her condition remains critical. So far, there is no report of any arrest.(More details are awaited)