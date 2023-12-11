GIRL SHOT DEAD BY BROTHER IN UP FOR HAVING RELATIONSHIP WITH A MUSLIM YOUTH

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The peaceful village of Shekhpura in Saharanpur, Western Uttar Pradesh, was rocked by a heartbreaking incident when a girl became the victim of a tragic act of violence. A youth reportedly shot his younger sister dead while she was sleeping in their house on Sunday night, the police said.

According to reports, the girl's brother was upset that the girl was allegedly having a relationship with a Muslim youth, which is what motivated him to commit this horrible act. The accused has been identified as an 18-year-old Aditya, who was allegedly enraged about his sister's affiliation, which is why he took the fatal action that killed her.

The family kept mum about the incident and did not inform the tragic death about the authorities concerned. The silence prompted the police to take the matter seriously. As soon as they arrived on the scene, the police swiftly started the proceedings, sending the body of the deceased for post-mortem and starting an investigation.

Jagmohan, a resident of Shekhpura village, and the father of the deceased Muskaan, who works as a labourer in Dehradun, was taken aback by the chaos that broke out while he was away. Due to the family's initial resistance to sharing the truth, Babita, Muskaan's mother, was taken into custody by the police.

Babita first gave another version of her daughter's death during an extensive interrogation by the police, blaming it on an accidental injury. But, during the interrogation, Babita admitted that Aditya, her son, had shot and killed her when he became enraged over Muskaan's relationship, the police said.

SP City Abhimanyu Manglik said that "the girl's family didn't give any information to the police regarding the incident. we received the information from the hospital about the murder of a girl. After that, we reached the spot and took the deceased girl's mother Babita into custody". He further added, "We didn't receive any complaint from the family members. The girl's father works in Dehradun and has not reached Saharanpur yet. Further action will be taken only after his arrival".