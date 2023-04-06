Lucknow: Police on Thursday found a burnt body of a girl in a vacant plot in Lucknow's Sirpur area behind Murari Lal College. The body was first seen by a local youth who informed the police. However, police have not been able to identify the body till now and has been sent it for post-mortem.

The youth, named Sushil, living in the area saw the girl's body when he had gone for morning walk. Sushil said when he was passing by Murari Lal College, he suddenly saw a body on a vacant plot behind the building. The youth informed the police and the latter reached the spot immediately. The forensic team was also called.

Police asked about the deceased girl from the local people, who said that she was not a resident of this area. Following which, the body was sent for post-mortem. ADCP Abhijeet R Shankar said that efforts were on to identify the body. It is being suspected that the girl was burnt somewhere else and dumped here, he said. The deceased's face was completely burnt and she was clad in a black and blue salwar kameez with a scarf wrapped around her neck, police said. Primarily it seems that her scarf was set on fire, police added. Investigations are being held from all aspects of the case. Further details will be learnt only after getting the post-mortem report, police added.

Also Read: Cuttak man's body torched after murder over extramarital affair

Police said they received an information at around 8 am about a burnt body being found in Karora village. Teams have been sent to Janpat and neighbouring areas for questioning. This apart, probe is also on to find out about the owner of the vacant plot.

In February, Jharkhand police had found the half-burnt body of an 18-year-old youth near Khandoli forest in Giridh district. Investigations revealed that the youth named Vishak Kumar Singh, was a resident of Khangradih in Birni police station area and was preparing for engineering in Kota. A Special Investigation Team was set up for probing the case and the accused was also arrested soon.