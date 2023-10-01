GIRL MAKES REEL WITH PISTOL IN LUCKNOW VIDEO SURFACES PROBE UNDERWAY

Lucknow: Nowadays, people often make reels, capturing their moves for the netizens to see. In a video that surfaced on Sunday, a girl is seen creating a reel with a purported pistol in her hand. A power-pact song on pistol is heard in the background.

The video has gone viral on social media. It is said being said that the incident occurred near Chandrika Devi temple in BKT area. Police have initiated investigations into the matter.

Earlier, stunts performed on bikes, videos of cake cutting with sword and pistol firing have been posted on the social media. Now, a young girl is seen with a gun in her hand. In the 13-second video, the girl, wearing jeans and top, is seen standing near an iron gate while the song 'Haatha Mein Pistol Le Riya Sai, Manash Mar Karavaiga' is being playing in the background.

With the pistol in her right hand, the girl first looks at the weapon carefully. Then she puts her hand in her the pocket of her jeans and takes out something similar to a cartridge or shell. She brings the pistol closer to her face.

Inspector Brajesh Tiwari said that the video has come to their notice. The girl seen in the video is a resident of Hardoi and often visits Chandrika Devi temple located in BKT, he said. The matter is being investigated, he added.