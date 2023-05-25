Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl died of suffoction inside a car while playing a game of hide and seek. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Bhagwantpur village of Bishratganj police station area in the district, police said.The deceased has been identified as Madhu, daughter of one Kunwar Sen, a contract worker and a resident of the Bhagwantpur village.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Elderly man beaten up for delay in returning money which he borrowed

According to police sources, the incident happened when Madhu was playing a game of hide and seek, with a few of her friends outside their house. She hid herself inside the car, which was covered. When Madhu did not return home for a long time, the family members started searching for her.

Police sources further said when Madhu was not found anywhere, her father removed the car's cover. He found Madhu locked inside the car in an unconcious condition. It is suspected that Madhu got locked inside the car due to the activation of the child lock system inside it.

Upon seeing her inside, Madhu's father asked for the car keys and immediately opened the car and pulled her out. They rushed her to the nearby hospital but the doctors there declared her brought dead, police said, adding a probe was underway. The tragedy has ravaged Madhu's family members, who are in deep shock. The incident has also spread a pal of gloom over the entire village and the areas in the vicinity.