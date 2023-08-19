Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) : A court here has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari in a land grab case. The case was relating to grabbing a plot of land by getting it registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner. The special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau.

The bail plea of Abbas Ansari, is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been denied, the prosecution lawyer said. Narrating the details of the case, the lawyer said Lekhpal Satyapal had on August 19, 2020, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station against the MLA. The complainant alleged that the deed of registration of a barren plot of land in Mohammad Patti under the names of Ravindra Sharma, Shrikant Upadhyay and Nandlal was cancelled by the then district magistrate.

The land was declared barren again but Abbas Ansari and his mother Afsa got it registered in their names in a fraudulent manner, the lawyer added. The case was registered against 12 people, according to a PTI report.

In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested MLA Abbas Ansari, son of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, in a money laundering case. Abbas was called to the ED office to record his statement and later arrested on the ground that the MLA was not cooperating in the investigation relating to the case registered against his father Mukhtar Ansari.