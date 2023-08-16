GHAZIABAD COP BEATS MAN ON ROAD FOR TEASING HIS SISTER SUSPENDED

Ghaziabad: A viral video which showed a policeman in uniform beating a person in black and blue evoked resentment among people.

Facing backlash, Kavinagar police station officials conducted an investigation, which revealed that the cop, who was accused of the act, is employed at the same police station. The accused policeman threw the man on the ground and punched and kicked him. The accused policeman is a constable from Madhuban Bapudham police station. The video was filmed on August 14.

While the man was getting beaten, no one gathered the courage to raise a voice against the cop. When this constable started kicking that person in the chest, then only people stopped him. The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the victim.

Commenting on the incident, ACP of Ghaziabad, Abhishek Srivastava said," We conducted an investigation to identify the cop who beat the man. On the basis of the video, a case has been registered under the relevant sections and the accused constable has been suspended. And a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him."

According to the information, the police constable beat the man who teased his sister. After the matter came to light, he was thrashed. However, the ACP said that if it was so, then the constable should have taken legal action. "By beating someone on the road like this, the image of the police has been tarnished. Considering the fact, he has been suspended," Srivastava said.