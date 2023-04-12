Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : On a day when mafia don Atiq Ahmed is being brought from Sabarmati Jail, the ED turned its focus on the gangster's close friends and associates. From Wednesday morning itself, several teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids simultaneously in Prayagraj. Along with this, the teams that came from Lucknow also raided Atiq's close relatives.

The ED teams focused their attention on those close to Atiq as they are accused of helping him financially. Raids are being conducted on those who are acting as the benamis of the mafia don. Several teams of ED have raided many such locations simultaneously in Prayagraj. Wherever the ED team is raiding, no one is being allowed to move into those houses and establishments.

Apart from this, the mobiles of the people present inside have also been taken into custody. These teams are engaged in locating the properties acquired from Atiq's black money. The ED teams are also probing into the activities of Atiq's lawyer as well as his close friend Zafar Khalid and many other such people.

The ED team raided the house of Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif. During this, many members of the team are collecting information related to Atiq Ahmed by making inquiries at the lawyer's house. The ED is looking for documents from Atiq's lawyer's house through which information about Atiq's benami properties can be found.

Please tell that along with Atiq Ahmed, his lawyer Khan Shoulat Hanif has also been sentenced to life imprisonment. On March 28, the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj convicted advocate Khan Soulat Hanif in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment. After this, Khan Saulat Hanif has also been sent to jail. Along with this, raids are also going on at the house of Atiq's accountant.