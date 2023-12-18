Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Mohammad Nafees alias Nafees Biryani, one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, suffered a heart attack and died. Following complaints of difficulty in breathing and chest pain on Sunday night, he was taken to the hospital inside the prison. He was referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRN) when the situation worsened. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Nafees, who was shot in the left leg during an encounter with the police on November 24, received initial treatment at the SRN Hospital after which he was sent to jail on December 9.

Encounter with police: Nafees was one of the suspects in the triple murder on February 24 in the Dhoomanganj neighbourhood of Prayagraj of attorney Umesh Pal and his two police gunners. The police claim that the criminals, who killed the victims fled the scene using Nafees's automobile.

The police put a reward of Rs 50,000 after Nafees absconded for a long period. After an altercation in the Nawabganj neighbourhood on November 22, they detained Nafees. When the police attempted to arrest Nafees, they stated he opened fire. A bullet hit Nafees' left leg after cops retaliated.

The Prayagraj police have so far taken into custody 11 suspects. In April, three individuals shot and killed Atiq and his brother Ashraf as they were being escorted to a hospital by the police. Four other people, including Atiq's son, have died in a police encounter. Six more are fugitives, including Zainab Fatima, the wife of Ashraf, and Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq. Nafees was the second accused to pass away while undergoing treatment in a single week after he was shot during a cross-fire with the police.

Mohammad Nafees alias Nafees Biryani is also a Mafia Atiq Ahmed's gang member. It is alleged that the Creta car in which the shooter had come to kill Umesh Pal and the two police personnel accompanying him belonged to Nafees.

Who was Nafees Biryani: Nafees Biryani, who was a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, sold biryani at a shop. It was at this shop he met Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Ashraf. Gradually, his biriyani gained popularity and his name spread across the city. He then started preparing his biriyani at Atiq's factory in the Civil Lines Area and supplied it to multiple areas

Three years ago, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), while taking action against mafia Atiq, had razed Nafees's biryani factory to the ground. Nafees Biryani had gone underground after Umesh Pal's murder.