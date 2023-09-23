GALAXY OF LEGENDARY CRICKETERS GALORE AT FOUNDATION STONE LAYING CEREMONY OF VARANASI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM

Varanasi: A host of cricket legends reached Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Among the cricket stars included Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsagar and others. After arriving in Varanasi, Sachin visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered his prayers. Also, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and vice president Rajiv Shukla are among the other dignitaries attending the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Taking to X, Ravi Shastri posted a photograph with some of the legendary cricketers saying it is a 'picture of a lifetime'. "Varanasi bound. Great to be amongst Greats and colleagues for Mumbai and India. Just a few international runs and wickets there. Pic of a lifetime. Gr8 memories. @sachin_rt @BCCI," he tweeted.

Several other veteran cricketers attended the event. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the stadium this afternoon. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed the event as "golden chapter in Kashi".

The Uttar Pradesh government has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire land for the project while BCCI is spending Rs 330 crore for its construction. The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 spectators. It has been dedicated to Lord Shiva and has crescent-shaped roof covers along with trident-shaped floodlights.