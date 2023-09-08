FUGITIVE GANGSTER HAJI IQBAL HIDING IN DUBAI HIS ONLINE APPLICATION SPARKS BUZZ

Saharanpur: Fugitive mining mafia Haji Iqbal's online application to change his address has sent cops, who are at a loss to trace the whereabouts of the gangster, into a tizzy.

Haji's online photo with a Dubai buisnessman just days ago fueled speculations of his possibility of his escape to the Gulf to evade arrest in India. Cops said Haji Iqbal applied for change of passport address while living in Dubai. Iqbal demanded a change in his address through an online application at the passport office from Ghaziabad Passport Office.

Soon after the matter came to light, cops launched an investigation and tracked his location. It became clear that Iqbal has applied from Dubai. The Utta Pradesh police is trying to establish contacts in Dubai through Indian embassy. Cops are working overtime without any success so far for the arrest of Mirzapur gangster and fixed Rs one lakh fixed on his head.

Police have raided Iqbal's hideouts across the country, but no trace of him was found. Police officers also believe that Iqbal is abroad but none of them are ready to speak on this. Haji Iqbal appeared in a photo with a businessman from Dubai only three days back. This photo is going viral on social media. The next day, Iqbal applied online to the Ghaziabad office to change his passport address. He applied for a new address in Gurugram instead of Mirzapur.

About a year ago, he dodged the police and fled abroad. Look out notice for Iqbal has also been issued. Meanwhile, Haji Iqbal's son has got relief in another case from the Supreme Court. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered to dismiss seven cases registered against Haji Iqbal. In this case, the Supreme Court has ordered the administration to dispose of the representation of several properties seized under the Gangster Act under the provisions of the Act.

Haji Iqbal, around 60 years of age, features in the Uttar Pradesh Police's list of mafia gang leaders from Saharanpur district. Iqbal is accused in 36 criminal cases including those of illegal mining, land encroachment, women abuse, cheating, encroaching government property,according to UP police records.

In June, the Uttar Pradesh Police attached gangster Haji Iqbal's allegedly ill-gotten properties worth over Rs 500 crore across Lucknow, Noida and Saharanpur. According to senior superintendent of police (Saharanpur) Vipin Tada, these include properties worth Rs 200 crore in Saharanpur, land for a proposed township estimated worth around Rs 300 crore in Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and a bungalow worth Rs 7 crore in Lucknow.