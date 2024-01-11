Lucknow: The grand inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will go on live in America's Times Square to Europe's Eiffel Tower. Besides, Paris will host the Ram Rath Yatra on January 21.

Just like Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Times Square in America, the Pran Pratishtha will go live on January 22. The festivities will be akin to Diwali or 'festival of lights' in temples from North America to Canada.

Events such as rallies and some other programmes are lined up in California, Washington, Chicago and other cities in America. At 12.30 pm IST, the day of Ram temple consecration, more than 1,000 people from all over Europe will gather.

On social media, a user named Avinash Mishra, who lives in Paris, has shared details about Ram Rath Yatra. He wrote, 'We Indians living in France will participate at the gathering on the historic occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Rath Yatra across Paris and massive celebration at the Eiffel Tower are the highlights."

Avinash has also shared the map of Ram Rath Yatra in the post. Ram devotees living in Paris have also been requested to participate in the event. Hindu Temple Empowerment Council has decided to organise puja and festival of lights in temples from North America to Canada. For the past several weeks, car rallies have been taken out in Washington, Chicago and other American cities.

Organisers plan to hold a car rally in California. "I am unable to go to Ayodhya but Lord Ram is in his heart and I'm unwavering in faith," Mishra wrote.

On August 5, 2020, a digital billboard of Ram Mandir was displayed at Times Square to mark the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir. At the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, "For the Hindu community of New York City, this event is very significant. It gives them a chance to soak in spirituality."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has outlined events in 160 countries. Under the initiative, big events will be organised in more than 50 countries of the world. The Pran Pratishtha will be shown live at venues across those countries. Live telecast of Ram Lalla Prana Pratistha will be held on a large scale in 300 venues in America, 25 in Britain, 30 in Australia, 30 in Canada, 100 in Mauritius and more than 50 countries such as Ireland, Fiji, Indonesia and Germany.