From political heavyweight to prisoner no 338: SP leader Azam Khan's life at Rampur jail
Published: 1 hours ago
Rampur: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was sentenced to seven years in jail in a birth certificate fraud case along with his wife and son, spent the first night in Rampur district jail as a normal prisoner, sources said. Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan and wife Dr Tajeen Fatima were on Wednesday sent to jail after the MP-MLA Court of Rampur sentenced sentenced them to 7 years in jail each in the case of fake certificate case.
Jail Superintendent Prashant Maurya said that Azam Khan, a prominent leader of Samajwadi Party, and his other two family members spent the first night in Rampur district jail as normal prisoners. The serial number given to Azam Khan is 338, to Tajin Fatima is 339 and to Abdullah Azam is 340. Maurya said that doctors in the jail checked Khan's health condition adding that all the health parameters like blood pressure, sugar etc. were found to be normal.
Apart from this, the doctors also asked Khan about his medical history. The jail superintendent informed that Khan and his family members were provided with blankets and warm clothes given the cold weather conditions. The Jail Superintendent said that Azam Khan's wife Tanzin Fatima has been kept in the barrack meant for female prisoners.
The Jail Superintendent when asked by the media whether there is a separate barrack for Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan, replied in the negative. He said that they have not received any such security inputs about threat to the high profile prisoners. When asked if Azam Khan is being given food as per the jail manual, the jail superintendent said that pulses, rice, vegetables and roti were given to Khan on Wednesday evening.