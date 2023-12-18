Agra: In a sensational forgery case, fraudsters have taken a loan of whopping amount of Rs 1.40 crore in the name of former Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA Fatehpur Sikri Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh by forging his signatures on the loan documents, sources said. The fraud came to light after the former UP minister was called by the officials of the finance company regarding the repayment of the loan.

Sources said that a loan of Rs 1.40 crore was taken from a private finance company by the fraudsters by mortgaging the ancestral house of the former minister in Hasanpura, Lohamandi. It is learnt that the loan has been taken with the fake signature of the former minister. Sources said that when the former minister was called from the finance company, the fraud came to light as the minister said that he had no idea about the loan.

On the complaint of former minister Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, a case has been registered in Lohamandi police station against the officers and employees of HDB Financial Services of Hyderabad. Sources said that the former minister has been lodging complaints in the case for some time now. It is learnt that Singh had given the first application to the police regarding the fraud on Sept 8 this year.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA Fatehpur Sikri Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh with CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the complaint, Police Commissioner Dr. Preetinder Singh handed over the investigation of the case to DCP City Suraj Rai. A case has been finally registered on the orders of the Police Commissioner. DCP City Suraj Rai said that former minister Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh alleged a conspiracy behind the loan fraud case.

Dr. Sanjeevpal, son of the former minister, said that the loan was taken with fake signature of his father and they came to know about the loan when the former minister got a call from the finance company official with regard to the mortgaging of their ancestral house. DCP City Suraj Kumar Rai said that the matter is under investigation on the instructions of Agra Police Commissioner.

The signatures will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for matching, Rai added. Police suspect that someone close to the fomer minister could be behind the loan fraud case.