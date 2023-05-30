Lucknow: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has complained against a man for allegedly duping her of Rs 24 lakh through a matrimonial site on the pretext of marriage in Lucknow. When she asked the accused to return her money, the latter threatened to ruin her life, police said.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the accused at the Cantt police station in Lucknow on Monday. Police said the accused is being traced with the help of cyber cell experts.

The victim, IAF squadron leader is posted in the Cantt area. She had created an account on a matrimonial website for finding a suitable groom. Soon she received a request from one Dr. Amit Yadav, claiming to hail from Delhi and currently working in London. The IAF officer accepted Dr. Amit's request and conversations started between them.

In her complaint, the victim said that Amit had told her that he was working in London and was eager to return to India. He had also promised to marry her and settle in India, the complainant said. After a few days, the youth expressed his desire to buy property in India and sought financial assistance from her, she alleged.

Also Read: Airlines employee from Bengaluru duped by Delhi man on pretext of marriage

The IAF officer further complained that the youth even emotionally blackmailed her and threatened to commit suicide or leave her if she did not help him financially. The complainant said that she became emotionally weak by the youth's suicide threats and transferred Rs 23.50 lakh to his bank account. Several days later when she asked the accused for her money, he started threatening and blackmailing her over their previous chats and photos. Also, the accused had flatly refused to return her the money.

Troubled by these threats and to get back her money, the officer filed a case against the accused yesterday. Cantt Inspector Rajkumar said that a case has been registered on the basis of the IAF officer's complaint. We are taking help from cyber cell experts and searches are being conducted at the Delhi address of the accused. Strict action will be taken against the accused, police said.