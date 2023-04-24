Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh A fouryearold girlchild was murdered after she was raped Sunday night in Bulandshahr s Jahangirabad officials said The incident came to light when the family that came looking for the missing child found the lifeless body hidden under the bed of the suspectThe suspect was given a sound thrashing by the locals before he was handed over to the police The suspect who suffered multiple injuries in the attack was admitted to a hospital under the police watch He will be produced before the Court and his custodial remand will be sought in connection with the rape and murder caseCircle Officer Anvita Upadhyay said that the victim s family is from Jahangirabad The accused had coaxed the girl to come with him she said adding that the accused raped her at his place Then in a bid to cover up the matter the accused killed the young girl and hid her body under his bedAlso read Police deny dragging body of minor girl victim of Kaliaganj rape murderAccording to the family the girl was playing outside her house Sunday evening and she went missing from 4 pm onwards The family searched for her in the vicinity and at all the places where she would play usually After some time they went looking for her at the residences of all their neighbours This is when they stumbled upon the girl s body hidden under the bed at the young man s placeAs the news trickled out that girl has been raped and murdered the local crowd swelled outside the suspect s place They thrashed the suspect The police who arrived at the spot took the suspect into their custody The police have also recovered blood stained clothes of the girlchild from the house of the accused The girl s body has been sent for a postmortem examination